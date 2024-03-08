Bartholomew County hosting kids health fair Saturday

The Bartholomew County Health Department’s Nursing Division will be holding a kids health fair on Saturday.

The event will offer immunizations, lead screenings, dental screenings, face painting, information from community partners and free bike helmets while they last. By visiting all the booths you also have a chance to win a bicycle.

Among the partners will be Columbus Regional Hospital’s Healthy Communities, the Safe Kids Bartholomew County Coalition, the Bike Co-op, Purdue Extension, Well Connect, United Way and the Indiana Department of Health’s Maternal and Child Health Division .

The health fair will be from 10 to 1 on Saturday at the Nursing Division’s offices at 2625 Foxpointe Drive in Columbus.