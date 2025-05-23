Bartholomew County hosting annual Memorial Day ceremonies

Bartholomew County will be holding its annual Memorial Day services again Monday at the Veterans Memorial on the courthouse lawn starting at 11 a.m. in the morning.

Representatives of the Gold Star Mothers, the Daughters of the American Revolution and the auxiliaries of the VFW and American Legion will lay wreaths at the memorial. Local funeral directors will read the names of each local military veteran who has died in the past year, followed by a bell toll for each name.

The Southern Indiana Pipes and Drums will perform. The Bartholomew County Veterans Honor Guard will provide an armed salute and there will be a performance of “Taps” by the Columbus City Band’s Michael Schmelz.

Seating is limited and you are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket

In case of bad weather, the event will be held in the Cal Brand meeting room inside Columbus City Hall .

If you can’t attend, you can listen to the recorded event on News Talk 1010 WCSI and 98-1 FM.