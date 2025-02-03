Bartholomew County groundhog says six more weeks of winter

Hope, the Bartholomew County groundhog says we are in for six more weeks of winter.

The rescued groundhog from Utopia Wildlife Rehabilitators made her prediction Sunday morning in the Bartholomew County town of Hope, seeing her shadow during Groundhog Day festivities there.

This was the 12th year for the festivities in the community and the fifth year for Hope to take part.

The Hope Groundhog Day celebration is organized by Main Street of Hope.

Photo courtesy of Susan Thayer-Fye