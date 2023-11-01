Bartholomew County going green to honor veterans

Bartholomew County will be lighting up green next week to celebrate America’s veterans.

Bartholomew County Commissioners approved a resolution this week, announcing the community’s participation in Operation Green Light, being organized by the National Association of Counties and the National Association of County Veteran Service Officers. The effort is meant to recognize veterans and their challenges and to raise awareness of the resources available to help them and their families.

In the week around Veterans Day, Monday through the 11th, the Bartholomew County Courthouse and the Robert N. Stewart bridge leading into Second Street in downtown Columbus will be illuminated green in support of veterans.

County Commissioners President Tony London explains that you can help by showing a green light next week at your home or business.