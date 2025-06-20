Bartholomew County fair underway this afternoon

The Bartholomew County 4-H Fair gets underway today. The official opening will be at 5 p.m. including the opening of the midway.

Today is Friends of the Republican Party Day at the fair.

Entertainment tonight includes the Bigfoot Monster Truck Show sponsored by Full Throttle Motorsports at the grandstand starting at 7 p.m. Also at 7 p.m. High Rise will be performing 70s to 2000s rock at the David Boll Theatre, the Columbus Cloggers will be at the Farm Bureau Building and there will be the 4-H Watermelon Relay at the Horse Arena starting at 8 p.m.

The midway will be offering $30 wristbands tonight.

You can get more information at bartholomewcountyfair.com