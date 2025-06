The Bartholomew County 4-H Fair continues today with Bartholomew County REMC Day at the fair.

Entertainment tonight will include the Chordlighters at 6 p.m. at the David Boll Theater, the Frog Jumping Contest at 7 at the Farm Bureau Building and the All Star Circuit of Champions TQ Midgets at the grandstands at 7 p.m.

The midway will open at 5 p.m. with Community Day. You can get $5 off of a $30 wristband with a canned food donation Tuesday.