Bartholomew County extends burn ban another week

Bartholomew County officials are extending a burn ban in the community, saying that the weekend’s spotty rainfall did little to lift the county out of dangerously dry conditions.

The burn ban was originally issued last week at the request of the county fire chiefs. Shannan Cooke, head of emergency management for the county, said that the chiefs were requesting the ban be extended for another week, however should forecast rainfall improve conditions, it could be lifted earlier.

Bartholomew County Commissioners voted to extend the ban through next Monday.

The burn ban specifically prohibits campfires and other recreational fires, open burning of any kind with the exception of grills fueled by charcoal briquettes or propane, the burning of debris, such as timber or vegetation and the use of burn barrels for any open burning at residential structures.

The burn ban also urges you to make sure any charcoal you used is fully extinguished before removing it from a grill and discourages the use of fireworks.

All of our area remains under moderate drought conditions, the lowest level of drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Under moderate conditions, creek and pond levels are low, crop growth is stunted and supplemental feed for livestock begins. The furthest southeastern and southwestern corners of Indiana are under the next worst category of severe drought conditions.

The U.S. Drought Monitor is maintained by the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.