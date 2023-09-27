Bartholomew County election worker chosen to oversee state office

A former Bartholomew County election clerk has a new role in the Secretary of State’s Election Division.

According to Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales, Dustin Renner has been chosen as the new election director for the state. Renner has served as the deputy legislative director with the Association of Indiana Counties and as chief deputy clerk for Bartholomew County.

Renner will provide technical assistance to county clerks and the clerks’ association. He will also represent the secretary of state on the Statewide Voter Registration Core Team and will be responsible for working with Ball State University’s Voting System Technical Oversight Program. He will also assist with election-related legislation.

Renner said he was excited about the new role working with county clerks and representing the Secretary of State.