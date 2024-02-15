Bartholomew County deputies seeking leads in carjacking

Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department press release

On 02/14/2024 at approximately 10:41 PM the sheriff’s office responded to a report of an alleged theft of a vehicle. The victim told deputies that she left the Taylorsville area traveling east bound on E 650 N. As she approached the intersection of E 650 N and N 50 W a vehicle behind her flashed its headlights then activated blue flashing lights, believing she was being pulled over by law enforcement the victim pulled to the side of the road.

The victim told deputies that two male suspects wearing all black clothing approached her vehicle and displayed a handgun. The suspects pulled her out of the vehicle, pointed the firearm at her while making threats to her life. The victim described the two suspects as in their mid-20s, approximately 6-foot-tall with a stocky build who spoke English. The victim also described the suspect’s vehicle as a blue passenger car, the make and model are unknown. After the suspects drove away with her vehicle the victim was forced to walk back to the Taylorsville area to report the crime which took approximately 30 minutes.

At about the same time the theft was being reported deputies were also responding to a vehicle fire approximately 6 miles from the alleged theft scene. At this time it is believed the destroyed vehicle is the victim’s car based on the make and model however investigators are working to confirm ownership.

The sheriff’s office is asking the public to come forward with any information about this incident which remains under investigation. Please call the sheriff’s office at (812) 565 – 5926 with any relevant tips.

Photo courtesy of Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department.