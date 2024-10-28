Bartholomew County Council candidate interview: Michelle Carr

Bartholomew County voters will be making a choice in the Nov. 5th election between six candidates for the three at-large seats on the County Council.

Democrats Michelle Carr, Dr. Nancy Merbitz and Zack Patchett are running against Republicans Marcus Speer, Kim Bennett and Michael Bell.

We interviewed the candidates and talked to them about why they are running for office…

Carr said:

We asked Carr about what challenges the county will face in the upcoming years”

Carr said:

We asked Carr her thoughts the integrity of the voting process here:

Carr said:

Early voting is underway now in Bartholomew County. You can vote on weekdays from 8 to 5 at Donner Center off of 22nd Street in Columbus. The county has Saturday voting hours this weekend, both at Donner Center and at the Bartholomew County Governmental Office Building on Third Street from 8 to 3 on Saturday and on Nov. 2nd.

Early voting wraps up by noon on Monday, Nov. 4th with Election Day on Nov. 5th. In Bartholomew County you will be able to vote at any of 14 vote centers throughout the county from 6 to 6.

You can hear the complete interview with Carr here: