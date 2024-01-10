Bartholomew County continues search for police vehicles

Bartholomew County is running into more obstacles trying to buy new police vehicles.

Bids were opened this week for five new police vehicles and despite estimates near the end of the year, the vehicles costs were still more than anticipated. Two companies submitted bids, but only Country Chevrolet of North Vernon submitted everything required in the bid proposals, said County Attorney Grant Tucker. Country Chevrolet offered to sell the county five Chevy Tahoes at $50,700 each.

Last month, the sheriff’s department explained that it was having to change its specifications to try to find vehicles that meet the demands of police work and that will actually be available. Last year, the county could not find any replacement vehicles.

Commissioners took the bids under advisement.