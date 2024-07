Bartholomew County Road 500N is expected to be closed today as crews work in the area.

According to the Bartholomew County Highway Department, 500N will be closed from about 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. today between State Road 9 and the Hartsville town limits , weather permitting. That is so that crews can replace a culvert.

You should avoid the area if you can and find an alternate route.