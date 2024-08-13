Bartholomew County begins regulating tattoo, body-piercing businesses

Bartholomew County is adopting new rules regulating tattoo parlors, body piecing salons and the artists who work at them.

Bartholomew County Commissioners yesterday gave their approval to an ordinance that will regulate health and safety concerns where you go to get a tattoo or body piercing. It will require that the facility meet minimum standards and regulate the artists by requiring a license.

Link Fulp, with the county health department, explained to the commissioners that this will bring the county into compliance with requirements for a state environmental health grant. And it follows state guidelines in effect since 2000.

Among the requirements, parlors and salons must have hand washing sinks at each station, there must be restroom facilities in the building for the artists, the locations must be well ventilated and walls and floors must be lined with smooth, easily cleanable material that is easily sanitized. Disinfectant and sterilization equipment must also be used and tested monthly.

The businesses must maintain records on their customers for at least two years, documenting their photo ID, their age and patrons must sign written guidelines.

The new ordinance also outlines the quality of any jewelry implanted and bans a list of procedures from local parlors including scarification and branding.

Each facility must be inspected twice a year and the health department has the authority to shut down facilities that don’t meet the guidelines.

Since the new ordinance was first proposed, there have been mostly positive comments on the proposal. Fulp said that some artists said it will be easier for them to work or move to other communities, if they are already licensed in Bartholomew County. He said that the facilities already meeting the guidelines are in favor as it helps legitimatize the quality of their business.

Commissioners gave the new ordinance their final approval yesterday.

Ordinance No. 2024-09. An Ord. Regulating Establishments Providing Tattoos and or Body Piercings