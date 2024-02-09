Bartholomew County ballots take shape after filing period ends

The Bartholomew County primary elections have taken shape, as a surge of candidates filed in the last hours of the filing period.

Among the races this year are two seats on the Bartholomew County Commissioners, three at-large seats on the County Council, along with Superior Court 1 Judge, coroner and surveyor.

Long-time County Commissioner Larry Kleinhenz has a challenge from Rick Miller in the Republican primary. The winner of that race will face Democrat Josh Burbrink in the fall. Incumbent Commissioner Tony London, a Republican, has no opponent if the primary or general election.

None of the three current at-large members of the County Council filed for re-election. The outgoing members, Bill Lentz, Matt Miller and Evelyn Strietelmeyer Pence are all Republicans.

Four Republicans did file for the County Council seats: Michael R. Bell, Kim Bennett, John Prohaska and Marcus D. Speer. Three Democrats will be on the ballot with Nancy Merbitz, Zack Patchett and Michelle Carr filing to run for the at-large seats.

Superior Court Judge Jim Worton also filed for re-election and is unopposed in the primary or general election.

The only candidate for coroner is Republican Tom Barrett and the only county surveyor candidate is Republican Jake Fitzsimmons.

In the last hours of filing this morning 23 candidates filed for office at the county clerk’s voter registration office, most for Republican party positions as precinct committee members or state convention delegates.