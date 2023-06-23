Bartholomew County 4-H Fair starts today

The Bartholomew County 4-H Fair kicks off today with Republican Party Day at the fairgrounds.

The midway opens at 5 p.m. with $30 wristbands.

Entertainment and activities starting at 7 p.m. tonight include: The Night Owl Country Band at the David Boll Theatre; Green Timbe music feature Louis and Teresa Green at the Farm Bureau building and the Woomblies Rock Orchestra at the Grandstand.

The 4-H Watermelon Relay will start at 8 p.m. tonight at the Horse Arena.

The Bartholomew County 4-H Fair runs through July 1st. You can find more information at http://www.bartholomewcountyfair.com