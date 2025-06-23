Bartholomew County 4-H Fair continues with rodeo tonight

The Bartholomew County 4-H fair continues today with Bartholomew County Farm Bureau Day.

The midway will open at 5 p.m. with a $2 per ride Dollar Day.

Entertainment tonight includes Fishers of Men Christian Contemporary music at the David Boll Theater starting at 6 p.m. The Three Bar J Rodeo will be the grandstand entertainment starting at 7 p.m. And there will be 4-H blacksmithing demonstrations at Building 6 this evening, also starting at 7 p.m.

You can get more information at https://bartholomewcountyfair.com