Bartholomew County 2022 Primary Election results
Updated 7:35 p.m.
In Bartholomew County, with two voting centers along with absentee and early votes tallied.
Republican primary races:
In Indiana House District 59 —
Incumbent Ryan Lauer 59%
Bill Nash 41
In Indiana House District 73 —
Jennifer Meltzer 61%
Bob Carmony 25
Edward K. Comstock II 14
For Bartholomew County Prosecuting Attorney
Lindsey Holden-Kay 64%
Joshua K. Scherschel 36
For Bartholomew County Assessor
Incumbent Ginny Whipple 57%
Laura DeDomenic 43
County Council District 1
Greg Patterson 57%
Incumbent Scott Bonnell 28
Dave London 16
County Council District 2
Leah Beyer 52%
Incumbent Greg Duke 48
County Council District 3
Incumbent Mark Gorbett 74%
Derick Olson 26
Hope Town Council
Incumbent Clyde Compton 39%
Shanon Pittman 32
Stephanie Long 29