Bartholomew Commissioners file for re-election on first day

Some familiar political veterans as well as newcomers signed up on Wednesday, the first day of candidate filings for the upcoming elections.

In Bartholomew County, among the first to file were all Republicans including long-time incumbent County Commissioner Larry Kleinhenz who is seeking his ninth four-year term on the board, and Rick D. Miller both for the District 1 seat, as well as incumbent Tony London for reelection to the District 3 seat on the commissioners. Tom Barrett has filed to run for County Coroner and Jake Fitzsimmons for County Surveyor. John Waltstad has filed to run again for the Hope Town Council.

Tami Hines, Dewayne Hines and Phyllis Apple all filed to run for various Republican party roles.

The filing period runs through noon on February 9th. You can get more information in Bartholomew County at the County Clerk’s voter registration office at 812-379-1604.