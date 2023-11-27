Bartholomew authorities lift burn ban after two weeks

Bartholomew County is lifting the burn ban it has had in place for two weeks. The County Commissioners announced the decision this morning, saying that the advice from area fire chiefs and emergency officials indicated that it was safe to lift the ban.

Commissioners said that they are aware of people still doing outside burning during the ban, but that they hoped those people simply had not gotten the word that a ban was in place. Commissioners also said that it is always their intention to enact a “soft ban” in these cases, with the goal being to educate the public instead of to be punitive in the enforcement.