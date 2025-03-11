Bad weather in forecast; Officials say make plans now

Local emergency officials say that now is a good time to prepare for bad weather.

According to Bartholomew County Emergency Management, there is the potential for a strong storm system to come through our area late this week and into the weekend. They say that there is a possibility of strong windy conditions and thunderstorms Friday and Saturday, some of which could turn severe. Heavy rain and localized flooding is also possible.

The exact timing of any storms have still not been determined, nor their severity.

However, state and local officials say that now is the time to prepare yourself. They say you should have multiple ways available to receive weather forecasts and alerts. They also warn that tornado sirens are meant to be heard outside and cannot be relied on if you are inside of a building.

According to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, you should have a location designated as your safe spot. A basement or storm shelter is best, but an interior room, stairway or hall without a window or door to the outside is also acceptable.

This is Severe Weather Preparedness Week in Indiana and a test of the tornado warning system was held statewide this morning.