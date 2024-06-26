Bad weather could be in evening forecast

Emergency officials say that there is a chance we could see some bad weather this afternoon and evening.

According to the National Weather Service in Indianapolis, much of Indiana remains under a marginal risk of severe weather today, but the risk is greatest in far eastern Indiana, in a line roughly from Richmond through Greensburg. That area falls under the slight risk category.

They say that there is a danger of near 60 mph winds, hail larger than an inch across, frequent lighting and an isolated threat of flooding.

The greatest chance for the bad weather is before 8 p.m. tonight.