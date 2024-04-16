Babysitter class signups underway at Schneck

Signups are underway for this summer’s classes for young babysitters in the area of Schneck Medical Center in Seymour.

The free Safe Sitters classes keep the babysitters up to date on how to keep their charges safe with lessons from specially trained team members from Schneck Medical Center. The sitters will learn life and safety skills to give them the tools to handle emergencies when caring for younger children.

The one-day class is for sitters entering sixth through eighth grades. Each class is limited to 12 students will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at a variety of locations and they fill up quickly.

Class schedule:

Seymour, Schneck Professional Building, Classroom 300: June 7,8, 14, 21, 22, 28 and July 12, 13, 20

Scottsburg, Scott County YMCA, Multipurpose Room: June 15

North Vernon, Jennings County Public Library, Conference Room 1: June 1 and July 19

Salem, Washington County Community Foundation, Classroom A: June 29

You can register online at SchneckMed.org.