Aviation Day at Columbus Municipal Airport this Weekend

Columbus Municipal Airport’s Aviation Day is coming up this weekend and expanding this year to a free two day event. Aviation Day will be held this Friday and Saturday June 6th and 7th.

On Friday, Aviation Day activities start at 5pm with static display aircraft and live music from the band Vinyl Escape.There will also be food trucks, a beer garden and plenty of interactive activities for the kids!

At 10pm the lights will go down and drones will rise for Columbus’s very first drone show!

On Saturday, the day starts at 8am with a pancake breakfast

followed by rides in multiple aircraft including the historic

Stearman biplane, a Huey helicopter and a T-6 Texan. The Yesterday and Tomorrow Car show will feature an automotive showcase of cars, highlighting pre-1965 cars as well as modern, alternative fuel-powered vehicles.

For more information you can visit the Columbus Municipal Airport Facebook Page.