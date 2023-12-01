Autopsy: Victim shot multiple times in the head

An autopsy Thursday revealed that 54-year-old Alejandro Flores of Columbus was shot in the head multiple times in an incident Monday afternoon at a Columbus mobile Home park.

The Bartholomew County Coroner’s Office has issued the preliminary cause of death in the investigation.

Deputy Coroner Jay Frederick said that they do not expect to have final autopsy results for several weeks.

Officers were called to the 2600 block of Joseph Cox Court at about 4:45 p.m. Monday afternoon and found Flores Columbus shot in the residence. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 30-year-old Corbin W. Hippensteel was taken into custody without incident and is being held on a preliminary felony charge of murder.