Authorities warn of scammers in wake of damaging storms

Bartholomew County authorities are urging you to be careful of businesses who come to your door offering to repair any storm damage. They say that the aftermath of a disaster brings out scammers and shady contractors.

Sgt. Dane Duke, spokesman for the sheriff’s department, explains that shortly after the storm passed through, residents began reporting would-be contractors showing up and offering assistance to those who suffered damages.

Duke urged you to use a trusted and reputable contractor for any work. He said there are scam incidents that occur in the wake of this sort of disaster. He encouraged you to use good judgment and to rely on someone you know has a good reputation and comes recommended through your friends, family or other contacts.

Within hours of the tornado, supposed contractors were offering assistance to Bartholomew County residents through social media posts. However many were located across the state from here, or even from neighboring states.

The Better Business Bureau suggests that before you agree to hire a contractor, you should first contact your insurance agency. You should also obtain written estimates of any work to be done.

The BBB warns that some out-of-area contractors may lack the proper local licensing for your area, could offer quick fixes, or make big promises that they can’t keep.

In the aftermath of a disaster, residents might be eager to get their property fixed as soon as possible, leading to them ignoring red flags.

