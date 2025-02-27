Authorities warn of scammer faking Edinburgh police number

Edinburgh police are warning of a scammer pretending to use a police phone number.

According to Chief Doyne Little, the scammer is trying to get your personal information. He is identifying himself as a Lt. Garvey and pretending to be affiliated with U.S. Customs and the Border Patrol. Although your caller ID will identify the call as if it is coming from the Edinburgh police line at 812-526-2636, they are spoofing the police department number through software.

Little says that if someone calls seeking personal information you should end the call. If you have already given your personal information, you should call local authorities directly, make a police report and go through the process of locking down your credit so the scammers can’t take advantage of your information.

If you have any questions you can call Little at 812-526-3500.