Authorities warn of hazardous local travel

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security says that all of our local counties have raised the alert level for local travel.

Bartholomew, Jackson, Jennings, Decatur, Shelby and Johnson counties are now under a travel advisory, as of 1 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 5th.

An advisory is the lowest level of travel alert. Under a travel advisory, routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of a hazardous situation, and individuals should use caution or avoid those areas.

In Brown County, authorities have declared a travel watch alert. Under a travel watch, conditions are threatening to the safety of the public. During a “watch” local travel advisory, only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended, and emergency action plans should be implemented by businesses, schools, government agencies and other organizations.