Authorities warn of dangerous road conditions

Many area roads are treacherous this morning due to icy conditions following yesterday’s snow and slush freezing overnight.

Bartholomew, Brown and Johnson counties have all declared travel watches. A travel watch means that conditions are threatening to public safety. During a watch, only essential travel is recommended. Emergency actions plans should be activated for schools, businesses, government agencies and others.

Shelby, Decatur and Jennings counties have all issued travel advisories, warning that travel may be restricted in some areas and you should use caution or avoid those areas.

Jackson County has no travel advisories in effect as of 6:30 a.m. today.

The National Weather Service warns that today will be cold and breezy with wind chills below five degrees in most of our area, dipping to below zero in some spots.