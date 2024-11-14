Authorities urge traffic safety around upcoming holidays

State and local police will be making extra patrols aimed at keeping the roads safe in the weeks around Thanksgiving.

Authorities, including the Decatur County Traffic Safety Partnership, are announcing that they are taking part in the Safe Family Travel campaign, starting Saturday and lasting through the holidays.

The campaign focuses on discouraging impaired and aggressive driving, and proper use of seat belts. Officers will be working overtime conducting sobriety checkpoints and extra patrols.

The campaign is funded with grants provided by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration through the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute.

The Decatur County Traffic Safety Partnership includes the county sheriff’s department, the St. Paul police and the New Point police departments.

If you suspect you have encountered an impaired or unsafe driver on the road, you are encouraged to call 911.