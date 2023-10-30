Authorities searching for missing Edinburgh inmate

Press Release

The Indiana Department of Correction is searching for an incarcerated individual who walked away from a work crew at Edinburgh Correctional Facility.

Marion Jaynes, IDOC #912328, was last seen driving a 2006 blue Dodge Dakota, with license plate TK699MLU just before 11 a.m. Monday near Harding and Lambert streets in Indianapolis.

Jaynes is currently serving a 20-year sentence for burglary at Edinburgh Correctional Facility. The Edinburgh Correctional Facility is a minimum security facility located on the grounds of Camp Atterbury with work crews that work in multiple areas.

IDOC is being assisted by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Franklin Police, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Mooresville Police Department, and Indiana State Police.

If anyone sees Marion Jaynes, or the vehicle, do not attempt to make contact, please call police immediately.