Authorities searching for inmate in Jackson County

Jackson County authorities say an inmate has walked away from a work crew near Vallonia.

According to the Jackson County dispatch center, Michael D. Brown is an inmate from the Edinburgh Correctional Facility who had been on a work detail near the Vallonia Tree Nursery. He was last seen near Starve Hollow.

Brown is described as a light skinned black male, 5 foot 8 inches tall and 184 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Dispatchers say he has several tattoos including a rose on his right hand, a royal crown on his right arm and a Chicago bulls logo on his left leg.

He was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and pants, a Carhartt style jacket and an orange hat. However, he could be just wearing long John style undergarments now.

Authorities say that if you live in the area you should lock your door. If you see the escaped prisoner you should call 911.