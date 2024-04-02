Authorities searching for distracted drivers during April

Local law enforcement will be looking for distracted drivers as part of a national initiative to encourage safe driving.

According to the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department and Seymour Police Department, April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month. Officers nationwide are taking part in the initiative to enforce texting and distracted-driving laws. They want to remind people to put away distractions while on the road.

Violators of Indiana’s Hands-Free Law could face a Class C infraction with fines of up to $500. They also could have points added to their license.

During the initiative, drivers can expect officers to stop and ticket anyone who is caught texting and driving The enforcement effort is being funded by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration through the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute.