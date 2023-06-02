Authorities say no charges after investigation into Pence documents

Former Vice President and Columbus native Mike Pence is avoiding charges related to classified documents being found at his Indiana home.

NBC News reports the Department of Justice informed Pence’s attorney that the investigation was closed and no charges will come based on “results” of the probe. Lawyers for Pence reported that a “small number” of classified materials had been found at the Indiana home earlier this year. This comes as the former Vice President is expected to announce his bid for President next week.

Investigations are still ongoing into classified documents found at the residences of former President Trump and President Biden.

Trump says he’s “at least as innocent” as his vice president. Trump wrote on Truth Social that he should be “fully exonerated” on what he called a “hoax.” The DOJ found a few sensitive documents at Pence’s home, but in Trump’s case federal agents raided his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida last year after his refusal to cooperate with the National Archives for months.

Story courtesy of TTWN Media Networks.