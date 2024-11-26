Authorities say debris thrown from Interstate 65 overpasses twice recently

Authorities are investigating after rocks and baseballs were thrown from an Interstate 65 overpass onto vehicles driving underneath, the second such incident in recent weeks.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department, the most recent incident happened at about 6:45 p.m. Monday evening near the overpass at County Roads 250S and 600E. A tractor-trailer driver reported the debris hit his vehicle causing damage.

Deputies found more than 100 baseballs and softballs scattered along the interstate and in the surrounding area. Some were still in their plastic packaging and containers were also found discarded nearby.

A similar incident happed at about 9:15 p.m. at night on Nov. 9th, where a deputy discovered a large number of baseballs on the roadway.

The debris had to be removed from the roadway for driver safety.

Johnson County Sheriff Duane E. Burgess said that the incidents endangered the lives of motorists and caused property damaged. Extra patrols will be assigned to the area to protect the public and to find those responsible. He said the department is “committed to identifying those responsible and ensuring that these acts do not continue.”

If you have any information about these incidents, you should contact the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office. You can call Analyst Watson 317-346-4652 or Detective Bartlett at 317-346-4767.