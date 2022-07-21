Authorities release audio from Greenwood Park Mall 911 calls

Greenwood police have released much of the audio from 911 calls during Sunday’s shootings at Greenwood Park Mall.

You can hear the desperation as witnesses scrambled to get away from the shooter.

The Johnson County dispatch center was overwhelmed by calls from the mall and those excess calls were forwarded to Bartholomew County’s dispatch center which fielded more than 50 calls. Bartholomew County deputies also responded to the mall to assist at the scene.

The 911 operators were doing their best to keep people calm and safe at the Greenwood Park Mall.

Greenwood Police Chief Jim said the department will not be release any of the mall video or body cam video. Ison said he believes it is too graphic and depicts the murder in such detail that out of respect for the deceased, he is declining to release it.

Ison said the 911 audio was released because of multiple requests.

Story courtesy of Network Indiana. Image courtesy of WRTV.