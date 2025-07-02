Authorities offer reminder on allowed fireworks hours

Local authorities want to remind you of ordinances that regulate fireworks and when you can set them off in the city of Columbus.

According to the Columbus Fire Department, city ordinances are in line with state laws.

That means through Thursday, you can set off your fireworks between 5 p.m. and two hours after sunset, or no later than 11 p.m. in the evening. On the Fourth of July you can set them off between 10 a.m. in the morning and midnight. From July 5th through the 9th, you can again only set off fireworks between 5 and 9.

Fireworks are not allowed to be set off in the city limits except for certain holidays for the rest of the year.

According to the city’s department of public works, you should not put hot fireworks in your trash Toter. Instead you should douse them in water until they cool. You should also douse unused fireworks if you are throwing them away. They say that hot fireworks can damage or start a fire in your Toter or a garbage truck.

You should never put fireworks into your recycling or yard waste Toters.

Edinburgh authorities are offering tips on safe replacements for your fireworks this holiday.

According to the Edinburgh Fire and Rescue Department, fireworks cause thousands of injuries each year. They suggest that you celebrate with safe alternatives. That could include glow sticks which, unlike sparklers, are safe for all ages. Another option would be red, white and blue silly string.

You could also hold an outdoor movie night or make patriotic crafts.