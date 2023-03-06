Authorities looking for info in dog shooting investigation

The Bartholomew County Humane Society and county authorities are looking for information after someone shot and killed a dog.

According to the group, the black and white pit mix was found tied to a tree and shot to death on County Road 1150 East in Hartsville on February 23rd by sheriff’s deputies. The dog had no identification and did not have a microchip. You can find a photo of the dog’s collar and leash on our website.

If you have any information you can call the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department at 812-379-1670.