Authorities look for accused bank robber after missed court date

Authorities are searching for a Jackson County man accused of 13 felony charges in a bank robbery, who skipped a court date.

According to Indiana State Police, authorities are looking for 36-year-old Jeremiah Bragg who was arrested in February of last year and did not show up for court this week. Troopers say that Bragg is accused of using a gun to rob a bank in Brownstown, leaving with an undisclosed amount of cash. He and two others fled the scene but were arrested on Vallonia Road by Brownstown officers and Jackson County deputies.

State police led the investigation and Bragg is facing 13 felonies including armed robbery and criminal confinement while armed with a deadly weapon.

Troopers say that anyone who is found to have been assisting Bragg could also face criminal charges.

If you have any information, you are urged to contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department or Indiana State Police. You can call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 812-358-2141 or the Indiana State Police Versailles Post at 812-689-5000.