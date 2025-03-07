Authorities investigate threats at local school

Eastside Elementary School in Edinburgh was evacuated earlier today after a threat to the school had to be investigated.

According to the Edinburgh Police Department, there was an active threat at the elementary school and officers from several agencies responded to the scene. Students and faculty were loaded onto buses and taken to Edinburgh High School. Several searches were made of the elementary school but no threats were found.

Police and firefighters also went to the high school to check on the students and staff. The high school was searched and no threats were found there either, police say.

Students were released at the high school at 11 a.m. this morning.

Police say that a basketball sectional game scheduled for tonight at the high school will continue as planned.

The investigation into the threats is ongoing. If you have any information on the incident, you can call police dispatchers at 317-346-6336 or Deputy Chief Shawn Kelsay at 812-526-3501.