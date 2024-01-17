Authorities identifying victims in Seymour car death, hospitalization

Seymour police are releasing more details about two unconscious people found in a vehicle in Seymour Tuesday morning, one of which was a 16-year-old boy who died. Police say that carbon monoxide may have been a factor in the death.

According to the Seymour Police Department, officers were called to the 1000 block of Shields Avenue at about 8:15 a.m. Tuesday morning after the two people were found unresponsive in the vehicle. Jackson County medics and the Seymour Fire Department were called to the scene and discovered that adult woman in the vehicle was still showing signs of life. She has been identified as 18-year-old Kelli C. Rendon of Seymour. She was taken to Schneck Medical Center for treatment and her condition is not known.

The boy was identified as 16-year-old Pascual Felipe-Miguel, also of Seymour. His body was taken to the morgue at Schneck Medical Center and an autopsy will be performed. The cause and manner of his death is still pending the autopsy results. Investigators are also waiting for toxicology results.

Police say that this is an ongoing investigation.