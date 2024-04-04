Authorities identify man’s body found near Seymour

Jackson County authorities are announcing the name of a man whose body was found last week near East Fork White River just west of Seymour.

According to the sheriff’s department, the man has been identified as 26-year-old Morrissey R. McClain Jr. of Louisville, Kentucky. Authorities were alerted at about 7:11 p.m. last Thursday evening after his body was discovered in the woods near the Bell Ford Bridge. An autopsy was conducted on Tuesday and there is no evidence that suggests foul play, according to police.

The cause of death is still pending results from the autopsy and toxicology reports. The investigation is ongoing.