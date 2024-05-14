Authorities give more details on fatal Edinburgh stabbing

Court documents are revealing more information about a fatal stabbing last week in Edinburgh.

34-year-old Steven C. Garvin is accused of killing Michael G. Adair Jr., during an incident at a home in Edinburgh on Monday May 6th. He is facing charges of voluntary manslaughter and possession of methamphetamine.

According to a probable cause affidavit released yesterday, Garvin and several others were at Adair’s apartment, and Adair wanted everyone to leave, first calling to order them out and then arriving at the scene. A witness and Garvin were in a bedroom when Adair arrived and an argument began between the two. They began swinging punches at each other and when they got close to each other the witness heard Adair cry out and noticed that a knife was sticking out of his chest under his armpit. Adair was initially standing and conscious but soon collapsed. The witness and others tried to perform first aid, but when police arrived Adair had died.

Evidence collected at the scene included the knife, baggies of methamphetamine and marijuana and three cell phones.

Police say that Garvin’s story changed several times, including claiming that he and Adair were never arguing and instead were playing around and the knife just suddenly appeared, stuck in Adair’s side. Police also say that he re-enacted the incident and said he had a knife in his hand.

Garvin also told police that he went to the apartment to trade drugs and that he was cutting the drugs in the bedroom when Adair arrived.