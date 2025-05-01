Authorities: Accused Seymour shooter went to high school before library incident

An 18-year-old is in custody, accused of firing a shot inside the Jackson County Public Library in Seymour, wounding one person

According to authorities, Seymour dispatchers received reports at just before noon yesterday that shots had been fired inside the library on Second Street. Seymour officers, along with Jackson County deputies, Indiana State Police and Indiana State Excise police arrived to find that a library patron had subdued 18-year-old Emiliano Cuevas-Bravo and was holding him down. He was taken into custody and is facing two counts of attempted murder, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and intimidation.

Indiana State Police say Cuevas-Bravo entered the building’s front entrance and opened fire with a long gun. One person was injured and those injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Cuevas-Bravo then went to the second floor of the library where he placed the gun on the floor. That’s when he was tackled by the library patron.

Sgt. Stephen Wheeles with the Indiana State Police said that they do not yet have a motive in the incident

Investigators contacted the Department of Homeland Security who confirmed Cuevas-Bravo is a U.S. citizen. And officers found that he is a student at Seymour High School.

Authorities say that before the incident at the library, Cuevas-Bravo, first went to the high school looking for a school resource officer, planning to target that officer. However he wasn’t able to find the officer and next went to the library.

Seymour police say that an item of concern was found at the library and members of Indiana State Police – Special Operations Section, Columbus Police Department, and FBI explosive disposal units responded, where they conducted operations on the concerning item.

Numerous items of evidence were collected from Cuevas-Bravo’s vehicle, along with items found inside the library.

Authorities say that Cuevas-Bravo appeared to act alone. Seymour police will have extra officers at schools today as a precaution.

According to a statement from the Jackson County Public Library, all library locations are closed at least through Saturday, May 3.

Sgt. Stephen Wheeles audio courtesy of Network Indiana.