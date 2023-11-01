Author of upcoming Columbus book focus of event tonight

The author of an upcoming book about Columbus architecture will be the guest at an event this afternoon at the Columbus Area Visitors Center.

According to organizers with the Landmark Columbus Foundation, author Matt Shaw will be taking part in the event at 5:30 p.m. tonight at the visitors center. Shaw is the author of “American Modern: Architecture, Community, Columbus, Indiana” which is being published next summer by The Monacelli Press. The book will examine the convergence of civic, industrial, and social forces that led to the community’s architectural modernism landmarks.

The visitors center is hosting an exhibition of photos by photographer Iwan Baan and three silkscreen prints by Studio Lin linked to the book’s design and cover.

The book’s funding is being underwritten by Landmark Columbus Foundation and the foundation is offering opportunities to donate to receive your name in the book, signed copies and silkscreen prints from the book.

You can get more information at https://landmarkcolumbusfoundation.org/american-modern