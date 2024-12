An Austin man died in an morning crash Monday in Washington County.

According to Indiana State Police, 62-year-old James Fox died when this pickup crossed the centerline and collided with another pickup on State Road 56 at about 7:31 a.m. Monday morning. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the SUV had to be rescued from the wreckage and was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital. The highway was closed for about four hours.