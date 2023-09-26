Attorney General files lawsuit against Bartholomew home builders

Three Bartholomew County residents are being sued by the Indiana Attorney General’s Office over accusations of fraud in the sale of manufactured homes.

According to Attorney General Todd Rokita, Steven, Jocel and Aron Singer sold manufactured homes without a license from the Secretary of State Auto Dealer Services Division and without a manufactured home installers license.

Rokita said that the three are suspected of defrauding those seeking to purchase the homes. He said that some buyers paid tens of thousands of dollars without receiving satisfactory services. The three did business under names including Singer Manufactured Homes, Cabin Creek Homes, Rock Creek Homes, and United Palace Home Transport and Sales

In an example from the lawsuit, a woman paid $36,000 but the accused failed to arrange for installation of a manufactured home, failed to install working appliances, failed to deliver a title on the manufactured home and the resident had to spend more money to make the home livable.

The defendants received cease-and-desist orders from state agencies in 2014 and February of this year. The lawsuit accused the three of hiding their transactions by insisting on cash payment and by advertising through social media accounts and online marketplaces.

“Our team works diligently to protect the proverbial little guy from getting conned by slick hustlers just looking to make a quick buck,” Rokita said. “We will hold accountable anyone who dupes consumers in violation of our laws.”