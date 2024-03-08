Atterbury-Bakalar museum offering historic aircraft tours Saturday

The Atterbury Bakalar Air Museum at the Columbus Municipal Airport has reopened after its winter break and will be open on Saturday with a special event.

During the break volunteers worked to improve the museum by cleaning, repairing old displays and building new ones. During their down time volunteers were able to repair a popular attraction, a cutaway radial engine from an aircraft. That has been out of service for more than a year.

Pat Billey with the museum explains:

The museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. tomorrow you will be able to tour the restored C-119 plane nicknamed the “City Of Columbus.” Skip Taylor explains:

The museum officially reopened Thursday.

