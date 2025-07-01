ASAP seek Dry July with alcohol challenge

The Alliance for Substance Abuse Progress in Bartholomew County is hoping to help residents make healthy choices when it comes to alcohol with a community-wide Dry July challenge.

Organizers say the goal is to enhance community wellness by helping participants explore how shifting their relationship with alcohol can positively impact overall mental and physical wellbeing.

ASAP is partnering with life coach Skye Nicholson to offer free coaching to participants during the challenge. The coaching will be based on the book “The Alcohol Experiment” by Annie Grace.

If you sign up you will receive emails, videos, social media posts and links to Facebook live events. The month’s activities are designed to help identify triggers, manage cravings, and examine beliefs around alcohol’s role in life and relationships.

The challenge is being offered under ASAP’s Rethinking Wellness initiative which aims to prevent substance misuse in Bartholomew County

You can register for the Dry January Challenge at https://asapbc.org/dryjuly