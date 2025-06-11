ASAP leader to step down; New executive chosen for anti-drug group

The head of the Alliance for Substance Abuse Progress in Bartholomew County will be stepping down but not leaving the organization.

Executive director Sherri Jewett updated county officials on the community’s anti-drug efforts this week. She also explained that she plans to leave the leadership role and move to a fundraising position with the organization applying for grants.

Jewett said that Megan Cherry will be taking on the leadership role of ASAP. Cherry has been serving as executive director of Anchor House in Seymour.

ASAP is a not-for-profit corporation that leads local efforts to identify and enact solutions to substance misuse and substance use disorders. It was formed in 2017 through joint efforts of Columbus Regional Health, the city of Columbus and Bartholomew County to fight opioid overdoses. It is funded largely through public safety income tax revenues. It was initially led by Jeff Jones, a retired Cummins executive, and then Doug Leonard, former head of CRH and the Indiana Hospital Association. Jewett took over the leadership role in 2021.

County officials approved a request this week by Jewett to file an intent to apply for grant funding from the state to support youth prevention, transportation, and housing efforts.