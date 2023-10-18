ASAP funding event vendors offering sober-friendly drinks

The Alliance for Substance Abuse Progress in Bartholomew County is kicking off a new program to fund vendors who provide alcohol-free drink options at some community events.

According to ASAP, the sober-friendly effort will kick off with the Swine And Dine portion of Turning Point’s “Not-So Family Feud” fundraiser on Thursday at The Commons.

The term, sober-friendly, is meant to support those who choose non-alcoholic options due to their personal preferences, health considerations, or their journey toward recovery.

ASAP is encouraging all local organizers to prioritize including sober-friendly beverage options at their events. The effort is part of ASAP’s Rethinking Wellness initiative. The initiative is working to prevent substance misuse in Bartholomew County by educating vulnerable populations on adopting sustainable habits for overall well-being.

Funding for the initiative is provided in part by Indiana Family and Social Services Administration’s Division of Mental Health and Addiction.

You can find out more at https://asapbc.org/prevention